Friday Is Band Shirt Day

(Hypebot) — Today, Friday September 20th, is Band Shirt Day. This single day global fundraising initiative brings artists together to sell merchandise on their official sales channels and donate a percentage of proceeds to the charitable organizations of their choice.

Portugal. The Man, Wilco, The Revivalists, Devo, David Bromberg, Tori Amos, Urge Overkill, and many more artists are participating in this year’s Band Shirt Day

Bandsintown, Hello and Merch Friends are among the co-sponsors of Band Shirt Day.

Check out the 2024 Directory of Participating Artists, see the charity they’re supporting, follow the link and buy some merch!

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a Berklee College Of Music professor.