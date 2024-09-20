Jelly Roll And Kane Set To Headline New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH is set to make a grand return this December with an exciting lineup of country music stars, headlined by multi-Platinum recording artist Kane Brown and Grammy Award-nominated sensation Jelly Roll. The event will occur at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and air live on Tuesday (December 31) at 8 am ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Known for its star power and lively atmosphere, the Big Bash is free for those in Nashville, with festivities centered around Bicentennial Park’s main stage. The night’s highlight will be the iconic Music Note drop at midnight, as Kane Brown and Jelly Roll deliver live performances during the five-hour broadcast. More performers will be revealed soon, adding to what’s expected to be a night full of back-to-back performances from some of the country’s biggest names, broadcasting live from Music City and across multiple time zones.

The 2023 edition of New Year’s Eve LIVE: Nashville’s BIG BASH was the highest-rated country music program of the year, and the event’s producers, Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington, aim to top that success in 2024. Fans can check Paramount Press Express or follow CBS on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates on additional performers and event details.