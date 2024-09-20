Rolling Loud Thailand Announces Lineup With Headliners A$AP Rocky, Lil Wayne And Playboi Carti

PATTAYA CITY, THAILAND (CelebrityAccess) – Rolling Loud is celebrating a decade of shaping the global hip-hop scene, and its upcoming Rolling Loud Thailand 2024 promises to continue that legacy. Returning to the “Land of Smiles” from November 22-24, the festival boasts a stellar lineup of headliners, including Playboi Carti, A$AP Rocky, and Lil Wayne. This three-day event will take place at Legend Siam in Pattaya, Thailand, following the success of last year’s inaugural edition.

The festival provides an unparalleled opportunity for Asian hip-hop fans and international travelers to catch top-tier talent from around the globe. The lineup includes heavy hitters like Gunna, Quavo, NAV, Ski Mask The Slump God, and veterans like Wiz Khalifa, Tyga, Akon, French Montana, and Waka Flocka Flame. Fans can also look forward to high-energy performances from firebrands such as Denzel Curry, NLE Choppa, Ken Carson, and 310babii. British rapper K-Trap and rising stars like OsamaSon and Chow Lee add to the excitement. The 2024 edition will also mark the Rolling Loud debut of superstar DJ Snake and South African pop sensation Tyla.

True to its mission of curating lineups that resonate with the local audience, Rolling Loud Thailand 2024 features a strong selection of Asian hip-hop artists. Korean-American rapper Jay Park, K-pop star and former 2NE1 leader CL, and Indian rapper Hanumankind are set to perform alongside a host of Thai stars, including rap sensation YOUNGOHM, pop star BamBam, and rapper Twopee Southside.

As Rolling Loud Thailand approaches, it serves as a snapshot of hip-hop’s global influence, showcasing the genre’s evolution from its roots in the South Bronx to a worldwide phenomenon. The festival is part of Rolling Loud’s 2024 World Tour, which kicked off in California in March with headliners ¥$, Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, and Future x Metro Boomin.

Rolling Loud co-founders and co-CEOs Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif shared their enthusiasm for the upcoming Thailand festival: “We are incredibly excited to continue our global celebration of 10 Years of Rolling Loud with another edition of Rolling Loud Thailand. Last year, our local partners helped us put on an incredible show, and this year, we’re looking forward to creating a bigger and better experience in Pattaya. Watching fans enjoy performances by hip-hop artists worldwide was inspiring, and we can’t wait to recreate that feeling again.”