Sabrina Carpenter Announces ‘A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter’ Netflix Special

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Sabrina Carpenter is set to host her own holiday variety music special on Netflix, titled “A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter.” The show will air on December 6 at 6 p.m. PT and feature “unexpected duets and comedic guests,” although the special guests are still under wraps.

Carpenter will perform songs from her holiday-themed EP Fruitcake alongside some beloved Christmas classics in this festive event. Fans may also get a special treat with performances from her chart-topping new album Short n’ Sweet, which includes tracks like “Espresso,” “Please Please Please,” and “Taste.” And, as a nod to her evolving hit “Nonsense,” there could be a Christmas-themed twist to close out the night.

Carpenter expressed her excitement about the show: “The holidays have always been so special to me. I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.”

Her latest album, Short n’ Sweet, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.

Michael D. Ratner, executive producer and CEO of OBB Media, added: “Sabrina’s vision to subvert the classic holiday special has been clear since day one. At OBB, we partner with the world’s most captivating artists to reimagine the expected.”

Carpenter is producing A Nonsense Christmas through her At Last Productions alongside OBB Pictures.