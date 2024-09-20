New Kids On The Block Announce Debut Las Vegas Residency

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) – New Kids On The Block, the multi-platinum pop sensation, has just announced their first-ever Las Vegas residency titled The Right Stuff. The group, made up of Donnie Wahlberg, Joey McIntyre, Jordan Knight, Jonathan Knight, and Danny Wood, will perform 16 shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM starting Friday, June 20, 2025.

This exciting news follows the success of their sold-out Magic Summer Tour 2024 and marks their debut residency at this high-tech venue. The New Kids recently took over the Las Vegas Strip during the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival, fueling even more excitement for what’s to come.

The Right Stuff promises to be the ultimate celebration for fans, featuring their biggest hits and plenty of surprises. Wahlberg shared his excitement, saying, “We cherish every opportunity we get to perform for our fans, but a Las Vegas residency allows us to take our performance and interaction with our fans to the next level. We plan on maximizing everything the amazing Dolby Live at Park MGM offers to create the most incredible NKOTB concert ever. In addition to everything Las Vegas offers, we need to create multiple events to directly engage with our fans. Las Vegas will never be the same after The New Kids and The Blockheads take over the town.”

Fan Club pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, September 24, at 10 a.m. PT. Additionally, MGM Rewards, SiriusXM, Live Nation, and Ticketmaster members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Thursday, September 26, at 10 a.m. PT.

The Right Stuff Residency Dates

June 20-21, 25, 27-28

July 2, 3, 5

November 1-2, 5, 7-8, 12, 14-15