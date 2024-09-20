Riot Fest Joins The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA)

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – The National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) announces its newest member, Riot Fest, the iconic annual punk rock and alternative music festival, this weekend on the eve of its festival. This partnership solidifies Riot Fest’s ongoing commitment to keeping its festival independent amid increasing industry consolidation in the face of publicly traded, multinational conglomerates.

Riot Fest, the renowned three-day festival that takes place annually in Chicago, embodies what it means to be an independent music festival. With a strong focus on partnership with local government to create a world-class festival in a city center, community engagement, and artist support, the festival plays a crucial role in amplifying NIVA’s mission to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent venues, promoters, and festivals throughout the United States.

“Riot Fest is legendary. Their addition to NIVA’s member-driven community represents the organization’s core values and spotlights what an independent rock festival can be,” said Stephen Parker, Executive Director of NIVA. “NIVA is the collective voice of not just venues – but of festivals and promoters too. Riot Fest’s successful commitment to independence reminds us how much we need independent festivals nationwide to start, survive, and flourish.”

Riot Fest will also become certified Live Independent, proudly bearing the seal rolled out by NIVA last week to drive more fans to independent stages across the country, including independent festivals.

“NIVA aligns perfectly with the ethos of what we strive for with Riot Fest. Whether it’s the artists we present, our commitment to the Beyond The Fest initiative, or the unique experiences that only exist in Riot Land. We feel a steadfast kinship with the fiercely independent values that the members of NIVA share,” commented Riot Fest Talent Buyer Marc Solheim.

With over 90 performers, immersive experiences like RiotLand, a newly introduced interactive venue, and a stellar lineup including Fall Out Boy, Beck, Slayer, Pavement, St. Vincent, Rob Zombie, Bright Eyes, Sublime, The Offspring, Dr. Dog, and more, Riot Fest 2024 will bring fans an unforgettable experience while supporting the essential work of NIVA.