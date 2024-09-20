Management Company Get A Worm Entertainment Launches

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Music industry veteran Greg Eisenberg has announced that he has launched Get A Worm Entertainment with initial clients Jay Webb and Eddie And The Getaway. The full-spectrum artist management firm is based in Nashville and focuses on career strategy, tour coordination, promotion, and record release strategy. The company works closely with labels on execution, publishing, recording, neighboring rights royalty administration, song placement and catalog marketing.

“I want to build lifelong friendships and family with each act I sign to Get A Worm,” said Eisenberg. “It’s more than just a business; each client deserves your full attention and time to facilitate their needs and creativity. Both Jay and Eddie work themselves into the ground for their careers. They do the things they don’t want to do and do them great, which also drives me.”

Eisenberg, whose professional experience includes working with labels and publishing companies such as Sony Music, Warner Music, and Universal Music Group, signed Eddie And The Getaway as his first management client and helped him grow from 40,000 to over 400,000 monthly Spotify listeners. He has signed a global joint venture publishing deal with Sony ATV/Electric Feel and signed with WME for booking.

Webb caught Eisenberg’s attention after collaborating with Eddie on a song called “Cobain.” The song went viral, and Greg realized he and Jay had similar goals and mindsets. Webb currently generates over 12 million monthly streams, has signed with CAA, and is heading out on tour with Chase Matthew this weekend.

In addition to personal artist management, Get A Worm Entertainment provides live event production, social media strategy and administration, web building and management, merchandise coordination and fulfillment, and financial accounting and budgeting.

“I have to want this as bad as the client for it to work – one of us can’t love it more than the other. Let’s build our dream together!” says Eisenberg.