SAN JOSE DEL CABO, MX (CelebrityAccess) – Live music fans and travel enthusiasts rejoice: Goose is debuting the Viva El Gonzo festival, taking place from May 8-10, 2025 in San José del Cabo, Mexico. Presented by 100x Hospitality, the destination festival promises an immersive discovery journey where attendees can choose their adventure. A simple, all-in-one ticket purchase includes festival access as well as customizable lodging, wellness offerings, beach access, and more in Cabo’s tropical desert oasis.

Anchored by three consecutive nights of performances by Goose, the festival will feature sets from The War on Drugs, Tycho, Dawes, LA LOM, LP GIOBBI, and more. Goose, known for their genre-blending sound and exploratory live performances, will deliver two sets each night, setting the stage for a weekend full of unforgettable musical discovery.

Travel packages for Viva El Gonzo go on sale Wednesday (October 9) at 1 PM ET via VivaElGonzo.com, with a presale starting Tuesday (October 8) at 1 PM ET for fans who sign up in advance. Over a dozen hotel choices will be available, from intimate boutique stays to luxurious all-inclusive resorts. Each property, located within a five-mile radius of the main event grounds, offers its unique atmosphere and amenities, allowing guests to tailor their stay to their tastes. These curated travel packages offer a seamless booking experience, combining lodging, wellness offerings, and festival access in one transaction. Fans have the opportunity to further customize the adventure with additional activities, all-inclusive options, and more. A limited number of “music only” tickets will be available for those who want to attend the festival and take care of their lodging and transportation.

“We’re stoked to be headlining Viva El Gonzo in such a beautiful spot like San José del Cabo,” says Rick Mitarotonda of Goose. “This festival is going to be something special—a chance for us and our fans to dive into the music, the vibe, and the incredible surroundings. We’ve got some wild stuff planned, and we’re really looking forward to sharing this adventure with everyone who takes the ride with us.”

Viva El Gonzo is the first event of its kind in Cabo, offering a multifaceted experience where music, art, and culture intertwine. The heart of the festival is El Ganzo Oasis, where Goose will perform amidst lush tropical growth, open fields, and elaborate installations. The venue, just steps from the Sea of Cortez, will host multiple stages, pop-up experiences, wellness events, and an eclectic marketplace of local vendors and cuisine, all designed to create a sensory-rich environment that reflects the festival’s “choose your own adventure” ethos.

At nightfall, a short walk from the El Gonzo Oasis leads to Crania, a beachside club that transforms into a post-apocalyptic neon world of art and music. Here, festival-goers can explore immersive installations and dance to rhythmic music that channels the vibrant energy of the West Coast, creating a unique late-night experience.

Beyond the festival grounds, Viva El Gonzo invites adventurers into the heart of San José del Cabo. Whether exploring the vibrant downtown streets, indulging in world-class dining or casual street food, or embarking on excursions like snorkeling, horseback riding, and hiking, attendees can craft their own unique journey, shaped by the diverse cultural and natural wonders of the region.

Buy the ticket… take the ride.