IEBA Announces 2024 Industry Award Winners and Honorees

NASHVILLE, TN (Wednesday, October 9, 2024) – IEBA, the leading trade organization for live entertainment industry professionals, concluded its sold-out annual conference Tuesday evening (October 8) with its Honors and Awards Ceremony. Comedian Dusty Slay emceed the event. IEBA Industry Awards celebrate those who work tirelessly behind the scenes of the concert business. Winners were announced during the ceremony. IEBA members vote on Categories. A full list of winners is below.

“The 2024 award winners represent the very best in live entertainment, showcasing an unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation,” said IEBA’s Executive Director Pam Matthews. “Their remarkable achievements have set the standard for our industry, and we are honored to celebrate their contributions.”

2024 AWARD WINNERS

Club of the Year: Troubadour

Casino of the Year: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Hollywood, Florida)

Theater of the Year: (tie) Ruth Eckerd Hall and Orpheum Theatre Rick Hansen (Minneapolis)

Amphitheater of the Year: Hollywood Bowl

Fair/Expo of the Year: Minnesota State Fair – Nate Dungan and Theresa Weinfurtner

Festival of the Year: Bourbon & Beyond Del Williams

Club Buyer of the Year: Sonia Grover, First Avenue

Casino Buyer of the Year: Andrew Saunders, Hard Rock/Seminole Gaming

Special Events/Corporate Buyer of the Year: EastCoast Entertainment (ECE) Mark Letson and Brad Strouse

International Buyer of the Year: Jim Cressman, Invictus Entertainment

Fair/Expo Buyer of the Year: Lacey Hayes, Romeo Entertainment Group

Festival Buyer of the Year: Stacy Vee, Goldenvoice

Venue Executive of the Year: David Kells, Bridgestone Arena

Music & Entertainment Industry Educator of the Year: Chuck Morris, Colorado State University

Agent of the Year: Keith Levy, Wasserman Music

Promoter of the Year: Rich Shaefer, AEG Presents

Young Professional of the Year: Kiely Mosiman, Wasserman

The event also commemorated the induction of two new IEBA Hall of Fame members: beloved Red Rocks Amphitheatre and pioneering concert promoter Louis Messina.

Messina was interviewed by his friend and client, Eric Church, earlier in the day for the conference keynote. IEBA’s 55th Annual Conference will be held at Grand Hyatt Nashville from October 5 to 7, 2025.