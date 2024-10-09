Country Bay Music Festival Announces The Demesmin And Dover Rodeo Roundup

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Miami’s largest country music festival just got bigger! Loud And Live, the Miami-based leading global entertainment, marketing, and live events company, announces the arrival of a new addition to the Country Bay Music Festival – the Demesmin & Dover Rodeo Roundup, a brand-new second stage that features line dancing and live performances from up-and-coming country artists such as Eddie and the Getaway, Emily Ann Roberts, Jay Webb, Orlando Mendez, and many more. Country Bay Music Festival is slated to take place on November 9-10 at the iconic and picturesque Miami Marine Stadium, located just minutes from downtown Miami on Key Biscayne.

Just a few months ago, the anticipated lineup for the festival’s second edition was announced. Zac Brown Band and Carrie Underwood top the impressive – and expanded – festival bill, along with big-name stars Dustin Lynch, Chase Rice, and Diplo presents Thomas Wesley.

Additional performers feature some of the hottest acts in country music – Chris Janson, Parmalee, Gabby Barrett, Chayce Beckham, Niko Moon, and Redferrin. Rounding out the festival roster are rising stars Chase Matthew, Willie Jones, RVSHVD, Owen Riegling, and Dee Jay Silver, who will be making his return to the grand stage along with Miami-born Orlando Mendez. Also representing South Florida will be Ryan Montgomery and DJ ILLMANIK.

In addition to thrilling main-stage performances, festivalgoers can immerse themselves in the country music experience with a variety of activities and enjoy delicious fare from an array of food vendors. With its stunning waterfront location and vibrant atmosphere, the Miami Marine Stadium provides the perfect backdrop for a weekend of music and dancing.

Demesmin & Dover Rodeo Roundup

A brand-new second stage focusing on line dancing and live music from the country’s up-and-coming artists! The new stage will feature live performances from Eddie and the Getaway, Emily Ann Roberts, Jay Webb, MC4D, Orlando Mendez, RVSHVD, Waylon Wyatt, Willie Jones, Ryan Charles, and Shaylen. Line dancing lessons are provided by Miami’s PBR Buckle Bunnies.

Country Carnival

Step on up and experience the Country Carnival, featuring the signature Country Bay Ferris wheel, high swings, and carnival games for all ages, what’s new? Country Carnival is now oceanside! But hold onto your hats because what’s a carnival without the ultimate guilty pleasure? Brace yourself for an explosion of flavor with our irresistible carnival food lineup!

The Saloon

The Ford Blue Saloon is returning! Don’t forget to grab your cowboy hat and boots as you enter our saloon, where a row of bars will fortify you with the spirit to conquer our mechanical bull ride. The saloon also features cornhole and many other exciting tailgating games.

Boots & Beer Garden

Dive into the ultimate tailgating fun at Coors Light’s Boots and Beer Garden – complete with a chill zone. At the garden, relax from the festival action and enjoy the weekend’s football slate, and of course, beer for purchase and games.

2023’s inaugural festival was an unqualified success, attracting tens of thousands of country music fans who took in riveting performances from Lainey Wilson, Thomas Rhett, and Sam Hunt, amongst many other exciting artists. This year’s installment is sure to deliver another unforgettable two days of non-stop entertainment and celebration of all things country.

“The success of last year’s Country Bay Music Festival was immensely rewarding,” said Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live. “As a first-year festival, we not only hosted a premier country music festival in Miami featuring stellar artists but also provided an exceptional experience for our music fans and partner sponsors. The festival reaffirmed our city’s reputation as a vibrant playground and established Miami as a must-visit destination for country music enthusiasts from around the world.”