Japan’s Kenshi Yonezu Partners With Live Nation For His First U.S., European And South Korean Shows

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — Japanese hitmaker and singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu announced plans for his first performances in the U.S., Europe, and South Korea.

The six shows, produced by Live Nation, include performances at Seoul’s Inspire Arena, Eventim Apollo in London, Zenith La Villette in Paris, and New York’s Radio City Music Hall and the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles in early 2025.

Yonezu is known for his unique approach to music, which blends J-pop with elements of electronic and rock. His catalog includes hit singles such as “Kick Back” which was featured in the anime series Chainsaw Man, and “Chikyuugi – Spinning Globe” – the theme song of The Boy and the Heron which won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.

His newest album, Lost Corner, debuted in September.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Thu Jan 9 – Miyagi – Sekisui Heim Super Arena

Fri Jan 10 – Miyagi – Sekisui Heim Super Arena

Fri Jan 17 – Niigata – Toki Messe Niigata Convention Center

Sat Jan 18 – Niigata – Toki Messe Niigata Convention Center

Wed Jan 22 – Kanagawa – Yokohama Arena

Thu Jan 23 – Kanagawa – Yokohama Arena

Tue Jan 28 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo

Wed Jan 29 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo

Thu Jan 30 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo

Sat Feb 8 – Fukuoka – Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka

Sun Feb 9 – Fukuoka – Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka

Sat Feb 15 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Sun Feb 16 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Fri Feb 21 – Hokkaido – Sapporo Dome

Wed Feb 26 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

Thu Feb 27 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

Sat March 8 – Shanghai – Mercedes Benz Arena

Sun March 9 – Shanghai – Mercedes Benz Arena

Sat March 15 – Taipei – Taipei Arena

Sun March 16 – Taipei – Taipei Arena

Sat March 22 – Seoul – INSPIRE Arena⁠

Sun March 23 – Seoul – INSPIRE Arena⁠

Sun Mar 30 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo

Tue Apr 1 – Paris, France – Zenith La Villette

Fri Apr 4 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Sun Apr 6 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater