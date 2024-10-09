Japan’s Kenshi Yonezu Partners With Live Nation For His First U.S., European And South Korean Shows

TOKYO (CelebrityAccess) — Japanese hitmaker and singer-songwriter Kenshi Yonezu announced plans for his first performances in the U.S., Europe, and South Korea.
The six shows, produced by Live Nation, include performances at Seoul’s Inspire Arena, Eventim Apollo in London, Zenith La Villette in Paris, and New York’s Radio City Music Hall and the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles in early 2025.
Yonezu is known for his unique approach to music, which blends J-pop with elements of electronic and rock. His catalog includes hit singles such as “Kick Back” which was featured in the anime series Chainsaw Man, and “Chikyuugi – Spinning Globe” – the theme song of The Boy and the Heron which won an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature.
His newest album, Lost Corner, debuted in September.
UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
Thu Jan 9 – Miyagi – Sekisui Heim Super Arena
Fri Jan 10 – Miyagi – Sekisui Heim Super Arena
Fri Jan 17 – Niigata – Toki Messe Niigata Convention Center
Sat Jan 18 – Niigata – Toki Messe Niigata Convention Center
Wed Jan 22 – Kanagawa – Yokohama Arena
Thu Jan 23 – Kanagawa – Yokohama Arena
Tue Jan 28 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo
Wed Jan 29 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo
Thu Jan 30 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo
Sat Feb 8 – Fukuoka – Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka
Sun Feb 9 – Fukuoka – Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka
Sat Feb 15 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka
Sun Feb 16 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka
Fri Feb 21 – Hokkaido – Sapporo Dome
Wed Feb 26 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome
Thu Feb 27 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome
Sat March 8 – Shanghai – Mercedes Benz Arena
Sun March 9 – Shanghai – Mercedes Benz Arena
Sat March 15 – Taipei – Taipei Arena
Sun March 16 – Taipei – Taipei Arena
Sat March 22 – Seoul – INSPIRE Arena
Sun March 23 – Seoul – INSPIRE Arena
Sun Mar 30 – London, UK – Eventim Apollo
Tue Apr 1 – Paris, France – Zenith La Villette
Fri Apr 4 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Sun Apr 6 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater