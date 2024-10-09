Deicide Cancel The Remainder Of Their U.S. Tour Due To Hurricane Milton

(CelebrityAccess) — Deicide, the American death metal band, announced the cancellation of the remainder of their tour due to the threat of Hurricane Milton.

Deicide was lined up for a show in New Orleans on Wednesday night, followed by performance at Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola on Thursday, and the Orpheum in Tampa on Friday.

“Due to the pending landfall of hurricane Milton on central Florida and the gulf coast , we will be leaving the tour after the performance today in Corpus Christi Texas and heading back to the state of Florida to protect our families and properties, we are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, and appreciate your understanding, Houston, New Orleans and Pensacola will be canceled to allow us time to return to our families and homes,” the band announced in a statement on social media.