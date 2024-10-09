Sphere’s EVP/CFO David F. Byrnes To Exit The Company

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Sphere Entertainment, operators of the Sphere in Las Vegas, announced the abrupt exit of the company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer David F. Byrnes after just 10 months on the job.

According to an advisory to investors from Sphere Entertainment, Mr. Byrnes will remain with the company for an “interim period” while a search is conducted for a suitable successor.

Mr. Byrnes has served in the EVP role since December 2023 but previously held the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., Sphere’s former parent company before the entertainment property was spun-off.

During his tenure, he played a key role in multiple significant deals, including the spin-off of MSG Entertainment in 2023 and the sale of MSG’s stake in Tao Hospitality Group in 2023.

Other past roles for Mr. Byrnes included EVP of Corporate Finance at ViacomCBS and more than a decade at CBS in a variety of roles, including CFO of CBS Information Solutions And Technology, and Controller & Chief Accounting Officer.