Chandler Thurston Joins Position Music’s Nashville Office In An A&R Role

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Independent publisher and record label Position Music announced the addition of Chandler Thurston to the company’s Artists and Repertoire Team.

With his new role at the Position, Thurston becomes the first A&R hire for the company’s new regional office in Nashville, which is currently under construction with plans to be fully up and running in Q3 2025.

“I am incredibly excited to be in this new role and am looking forward to helping Position Music establish itself in Nashville. Tyler and Mark have created a business model that truly values creatives and it’s an honor to be a part of this innovative team as we

prepare to make our mark on Music Row. Can’t wait to get to work!” says Thurston.

Thurston’s resume includes past roles at Anthem Entertainment, where he served as Senior Creative Director at Anthem Entertainment, overseeing a roster that included Jamie Paulin (Kenny Chesney, Jordan Davis), Luke Preston (Dillon James, The Lone Bellow), Joey Hyde (Jake Owen, Ryan Hurd), and artists Shane Profitt and Meghan Patrick.

Before Anthem, Thurston worked in an A&R role at Major Bob Music where he played a significant role in signing and developing writers such as Alysa Vanderheym, Ben Williams, and Andy Sheridan.

“Over the past year and a half, Tyler Bacon (President/CEO) and myself have made several trips to Nashville looking for the right creative executive to launch our new office,” says Mark Chipello, Partner and Head of A&R at Position Music. “We have built

Position Music for over 25 years now and Tyler started his career in Nashville before that, so it’s incredibly important to us to enter the Nashville writing and publishing ecosystem in a way that truly brings value and service to the community. As I met with people

and explained what we are looking to accomplish, I began to hear one name recommended over and over – Chandler Thurston. Chandler is an immensely respected publisher who deeply cares about songwriters and their craft. We are excited to see how Chandler

has already impacted our existing roster of writers while also working hard on developing a roster of new signings. I have the utmost confidence in Chandler and love how aligned our vision is for how we want to build the future together.”