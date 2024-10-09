Lyft And AXS Team Up To Make It Easier To Get To Shows

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing provider AXS announced a new partnership with rideshare company Lyft that will see the two companies expand transportation options for fans at sports and live entertainment events.

The partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, will see Lyft become an official partner of AXS in North America with transportation options and offers, creating a more streamlined experience from ticket purchase to event arrival.

Starting in October, AXS will begin to Lyft as an official partner across the ticketing platform’s mobile app and digital channels. Fans attending events will be provided with location-centric push notifications that include exclusive promotions and offers including the ability to reserve a discounted ride in advance using Lyft’s scheduled rides.

The deal also includes promotion of AXS-ticketed events on Lyft’s platforms and media network, Lyft Media.

“We’re excited to partner with AXS to make attending live events even more accessible and enjoyable for fans,” said Shane Dwyer, Head of Sales at Lyft. “This partnership is about more than just transportation from point A to point B — it’s about connecting people to the experiences they love.”

“We’re always looking for new and improved ways to enhance the fan experience and add value to our ticket buyers, and this partnership does just that,” said Tom Andrus, President, AXS North America. “By integrating Lyft across our channels, we’re providing a complete event experience from start to finish, making it easier than ever for fans to enjoy their favorite events. Our shared mission to connect people to live events makes this collaboration an ideal fit and we can’t wait to bring Lyft’s innovative solutions to fans.”