Join The SOUND Connections Music Conference In LA Next Week

(Hypebot) — The new music industry tribe is gathering in LA next week for the SOUND Connections music conference. The day event offers a unique opportunity to build relationships and gain insights as part of the creative and business community driving the music industry forward.

SOUND Connections Music Conference: A Transformative Experience for LA’s Music Scene

With a carefully curated selection of panels, SOUND Connections attendees will hear from renowned artists, industry professionals, and content creators who have successfully leveraged personal connections to shape their careers. These discussions will offer real, actionable strategies to navigate the challenges of building a career in music while fostering creativity and collaboration.

Hisham Dahud, ArtistPro’s founder and long-time music industry veteran, explains why now is the perfect time for SOUND Connections: “After years of watching the industry become more decentralized, I realized the real magic happens when we come together—when artists, producers, and industry pros find their people and build something bigger than themselves. I wanted to create an event where those genuine connections can be made, and LA felt like the perfect home for it.”

Full Lineup of Panelists and Speakers

• Mikey Lion – Founder of Desert Hearts Records and a leader in the house music movement.

• Lee Duck – Founder of Duck Lights, a lighting design company revolutionizing live music experiences through synchronized light shows having worked with Zedd, Animals as Leaders, and more

• Nick Garcia – INSOMNIAC Music Group label manager and A&R specialist, overseeing labels like Factory 93 Records and Dreamstate.

• JJ Cassiere – Partner at 33 & West, representing top artists including Ye (Kayne West)

• Alistair Duncan – Founder & CEO of INFAMOUS PR (Rufus du Sol, Tom Holkenborg, RZA)

• Candice Heiden – World Games silver medalist, professional roller skater, and choreographer, known for her work on major music videos, TV shows, and film projects.

See the full lineup here.

“SOUND Connections itself is the result of my personal network—everyone involved in this event is here because of genuine relationships we’ve built over the years, says Dahud. “It’s proof that community is everything in this industry. I wanted to bring that energy to LA, and I’m thrilled to see it all come together.”

Event Details

Date : Thursday, October 10, 2024

: Thursday, October 10, 2024 Location : Los Angeles, CA

: Los Angeles, CA Time : 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.

