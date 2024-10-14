Dinizulu Law Group Files Civil Suit Against Rapper Lil Durk Relating To The Killing Of Rapper FBG Duck

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – The Dinizulu Law Group has filed a civil lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court against rapper Lil Durk (Durk Derrick Banks), his record label Only the Family Entertainment (OTF), and several other recording companies, in connection to the fatal shooting of Chicago rapper Carlton Weekly, known as FBG Duck. Weekly was killed outside a Gold Coast retail store on August 4, 2020. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Weekly’s estate, his mother Lasheena Weekly, and two bystanders, Davon Brinson and Cashae Williams, who were injured but survived the attack.

The lawsuit accuses Lil Durk, OTF, and other recording companies including Alamo Records, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group Recordings (Interscope Records), and Empire Distribution of wrongful death, civil conspiracy, negligence, and failure to render aid. The plaintiffs claim these companies knowingly signed and promoted artists with gang affiliations, profiting from the violent rivalry between OTF and FBG Duck. According to the lawsuit, the labels fueled this conflict by promoting “diss tracks” that threatened FBG Duck, continuing to profit after his murder.

The suit alleges that Lil Durk, as the leader of OTF, and other OTF members, including the late King Von, orchestrated a conspiracy to murder FBG Duck. It also accuses OTF of acting not just as a music label but as a criminal enterprise promoting violence through music and social media. The complaint details how OTF placed a $100,000 bounty on FBG Duck and used their platform to intimidate and eliminate rivals to dominate Chicago’s drill rap scene—a subgenre of hip-hop that often includes lyrics referencing real-life gang activity.

Additionally, the lawsuit targets the City of Chicago for willful misconduct, alleging that police and emergency services failed to promptly aid FBG Duck, who was left unattended for over 17 minutes after being shot. The suit also accuses Dolce & Gabbana and its security firms, Picore Beristain Initiative and Top Tier Safety, of negligence, claiming they failed to take adequate safety measures and fled the scene, despite the area’s rising violence.

This lawsuit follows a January 2024 federal conviction of six gang members and associates tied to FBG Duck’s murder. Federal prosecutors linked the shooting to a yearlong gang war fueled by social media and diss tracks.

CelebrityAccess has reached out to representatives of Lil Durk, but no response received as of press time.