Long-Awaited Grand Opening Of Music City San Francisco Epicenter Happens In October

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – Rudy Colombini’s Music City San Francisco (MCSF) Epicenter and Artist Accelerator –all 29,000 sq. ft of it – will hold its Grand Opening on October 19, 2024.

The event begins with an outdoor Songwriters Festival on Polk Street from Noon – 6 pm, featuring some of San Francisco’s best songwriters.

The Grand Opening Party inside MCSF, a five-story complex still sparkling from its recent $20 million revamp, runs 6 pm – 12 am. The evening features 20 acts across several genres performing on seven distinct stages, including the large upstairs main stage.

Add in its ever-expanding 90 exhibit San Francisco Music Hall of Fame Gallery, a bar, casual restaurant, its music-themed hotel/hostel on the top two floors, and twenty live-streaming enabled, plug-and-play rehearsal studios, and it is no surprise that Colombini has dubbed MCSF “Disneyland for Music Lovers.”

Colombini, a real estate developer and lifelong musician, designed MCSF as an engine for empowering local talent. Established in 2005, Music City provided rehearsal rooms and performance spaces, but nothing like the sleek, industrial feel and modern amenities it has built out since Colombini gutted the bottom three floors in 2019. Five years in the making, MCSF is now ready to fulfill its civic mission—to work as an inclusive music content center that catapults San Francisco talent onto the world arena. MCSF is one of, if not the, largest musician incubator in the U.S.

The real star of Music City is the continuous flow of music, seven days a week, in seven different “mini-clubs” within the complex. Fans can roam throughout two floors and enjoy Latin, Hip Hop, Rock, Pop, Dance, Karaoke, jazz, singer-songwriters as well as a monthly Battle of the Bands.

“For musicians, this is truly a place of innovation and opportunity, where they can rehearse, record, perform, instantly live stream, and even book gigs for events,” says Colombini. “For music fans, Music City is a fun, exciting experience for discovering music. For both, it is a music marriage made in heaven.”

MCSF has partnered with outside agencies, including Alert the Globe, which streams concerts from around the world (It will live stream the Grand Opening), and with Pantheon Media, the world’s largest music-only podcast company, for Music City SF’s podcast.

“We believe that Music City is the best of a local community-driven music space,” says Christian Swain, CEO of Pantheon. “We couldn’t be more pleased working with Mr. Colombini and his immense vision of this project.”

Colombini describes Music City as “the antidote to the double devastation that the local music scene has endured—rising prices and the extended effects of the lockdown,” he says. “This is the most massive undertaking and the hardest thing I have ever done. And I did it for the love of art and its ability to heal the world.”