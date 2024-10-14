Zakk Wylde Drops Out Of The Experience Hendrix Tour For A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Performance

(CelebrityAccess) — Zakk Wylde, the guitarist and performer best known for his longtime collaborations with rock acts such as Ozzy Osbourne and the Black Label Society, announced he’s been forced to drop out of the remaining dates of the all-star Experience Hendrix tour due to scheduling conflicts.

Those scheduling conflicts include Wylde’s inclusion in a performance honoring Ozzy Osbourne as he is inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The affected tour dates include Tuesday’s show at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Columbia County Performing Arts Center in Evans, GA on October 16th; Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater on October 17th; Pompano Beach Amphitheater in Pompano Beach on October 18th; and St. Augustine Amphitheatre on October 19th.

“We apologize to fans for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as Zakk takes part in this momentous occasion. All other scheduled performances on the Experience Hendrix tour will continue as planned,” a rep for Wylde stated.