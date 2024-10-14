Insomniac’s Skyline Festival To Make Its Return To L.A. In 2025

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Insomniac’s Skyline LA will make its 4th annual return to Downtown Los Angeles next year when it lands at Gloria Molina Grand Park on February 15 and 16, 2205.

The two-day festival will feature a full roster of electronic music, drawing on both international and regional acts, along with light and art installations, and local food options.

For 2025, Insomniac announced a number of upgrades and improvements, including a reconfiguration of the festival’s onsite amenities to improve crowd flow.

Other upgrades for 2025 include an improved entrance with double the number of entry lanes to reduce wait times.

While a lineup for 2025 has yet to be announced, past lineups for the festival have included EDM heavyweights such as Diplo, Peggy Gou, Chris Lake, Green Velvet, Carl Cox, LP Giobbi, Dom Dolla, Charlotte De Witte, Michael Bibi, Cloonee, and DJ Minx, among others.

Tickets for Skyline LA 2024 will go on sale beginning October 17th.