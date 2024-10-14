Primavera Sound Strikes A Ticketing Partnership With Fever

BARCELONA (CelebrityAccess) — The team behind the noted Spanish music festival brand Primavera Sound, announced a new partnership with the music discovery and ticketing platform Fever.

The deal will see Fever become the new official ticketing partner of Primavera Sound, with tickets to the next editions of Primavera Sound in Barcelona and Porto, as well as tickets for the Primavera Tours program, the concerts organizd by Primavera Labels and the live shows of Radio Primavera Sound, sold exclusively through Fever’s platform.

“We are thrilled to partner with Primavera Sound, a festival that shares our passion for unforgettable live experiences,” said Rocío Trujillo Alba, General Manager of Southern Europe at Fever. “This collaboration brings our cutting-edge technology to one of the most innovative music festivals, ensuring a seamless ticketing experience for fans. This partnership highlights the versatility of our technology, and we’re excited to help Primavera Sound connect with its vibrant community and new audiences.”

“This is excellent news. We are sure that working with Fever will not only facilitate our relationship with the Primavera Sound community that already knows us but will also allow our activities to reach new audiences thanks to their reach and technology. Their platform guarantees all our fans a first class, intuitive and secure shopping experience, thanks to their solid experience in the field of live entertainment,” added Alfonso Lanza, director of Primavera Sound.