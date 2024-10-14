Massive Attack Cancel Multiple U.S. Shows

(CelebrityAccess) — The British trip-hop duo Massive Attack abruptly canceled multiple dates of their planned U.S. tour at the last minute, dashing the hopes of American fans who haven’t seen the band live in more than five years.

The tour was scheduled to get underway at the Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre in Atlanta with additional shows scheduled at The Anthem in Washington D.C., the Roadrunner in Boston, and the III Points Festival in Miami.

“We are actively searching for new talent to fill this spot on the lineup. Back soon with updates,” a spokesperson for III Points shared via social media. “III Points over the years has had more than its fair share of challenges. In the process, we have been forced to learn serenity and accept that so many aspects with festival planning are out of control. We are working super hard to fill this slot on Mindmelt, and hopefully, soon, we can share some good updates.”

The festival subsequently announced that the Belgian electronic collective Soulwax would step into the vacant spot on the lineup.

“Just when we thought we were done (for now), it turns out we’re coming back to the US to fill in for @massiveattackofficial who have sadly had to pull out of the amazing @iiipoints in Miami,” Soulwax said.

Massive Attack did not provide details on the cancellations, attributing the decision to “unforeseen circumstances.”