Reservoir Media Acquires Jack Douglas’s Producer Royalties

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Reservoir Media announced it has acquired producer royalties to the catalog of the Grammy-winning American record producer Jack Douglas.

The catalog includes numerous multi-Platinum-selling records, including hits by classic rock legends such as Aerosmith and Cheap Trick.

Douglas began his career at the Institute of Audio Research before engineering and/or producing on projects by Miles Davis, Alice Cooper, Cheap Trick, Patti Smith, Supertramp, and Montrose, among others.

In 1971, Douglas was part of the strudio team behind The Who’s Who’s Next, a multi-Platinum Grammy Hall of Fame inducted album, and was one of the engineers on John Lennon’s second solo album, Imagine, which includede the iconic track of the same name.

He went on to produce Get Your Wings (1974), 9x-Platinum Toys in the Attic (1975), 4x-Platinum Rocks (1976), and 2x-Platinum Draw the Line (1977).

“Jack Douglas is a legendary producer who crafted some of the most iconic and sonically powerful rock records over the past 50 years. We are honored to now represent titles from his extraordinary body of work, which will continue to be played and revered for the next 50 and beyond.” He added, “With Jack’s music now joining Reservoir, we’re further solidifying our representation in iconic rock,” said Reservoir President and Chief Operating Officer Rell Lafargue.