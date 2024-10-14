The UK Launches A Dedicated Office To Export Black Music

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — The United Kingdom has launched a new office dedicated to providing support and showcasing the nation’s black music and culture to international audiences.

The new office, called Blacmex (Black Music Export) launched with the mission of “addressing the misrepresentation and bottleneck faced by Black music in the UK” and highlighting the contributions of black musicians and creators to the nation’s culture and economy.

“The UK’s first Black Music Export office has been established to support and promote Black music talent globally. It serves as the headquarters for Black music culture, offering representation and resources for artists across diverse genres such as Afrobeats, reggae, gospel, R&B, grime, and hip hop. The office is dedicated to helping UK-based Black musicians expand their reach internationally, providing opportunities for growth, exposure, and collaboration. It also highlights Black music’s cultural significance and contributions to the UK’s creative industries, aiming to elevate its global impact,” Blacmex shared on social media.

The organization is seeking partners, with plans to host a quarterly ‘music sector community round-up’ offering opportunities to highlight the latest projects and initiatives. It will also be offering a ‘Talent Pipeline Program’ to help artists raise their profile with international fans and Artists Growth Plans to enhance export readiness for aspiring international stars.