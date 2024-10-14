Blake Shelton Surprises Students At The Launch Of Music Will’s Music Education Program At His Hometown High School

ADA OK (CelebrityAccess) — Country star Blake Shelton dropped into Ada High School in his hometown of Ada, Oklahoma to announced the launch and the expansion of a music education program for schools across the U.S.

Shelton surprised the 550+ student body of Ada High when he took the stage at the kick-off event, sharing an account of his rise to fame and answering questions from students.

“I wanted to come up and be a part of this because I think this is a really cool opportunity for any of you students out here that are interested in music. Whether it’s a career path for you, something that you want to pursue, or you just want to learn how to play the guitar. Thank you to Music Will for what we’re doing here today.”

Funds for the music program and future school presentations with Oklahoma-native musicians across the state are being made possible by longtime Music Will supporters, Jules Follett and Scott Boyd.

As part of the program, Music Will is also providing acoustic guitars, electric guitars, a drum kit, mic stands, amps, strings & guitar straps for Ada High School, made possible by donations from the organization’s supporters.

“We’re thrilled to be launching this new program in Blake Shelton’s name, right here in his hometown of Ada, Oklahoma. It’s an honor to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Bringing Back the Sunshine with the community that inspired it. Thanks to the generosity of our donor, we’re not only commemorating this special occasion, but also expanding music education opportunities for students in a way that will have a lasting impact. We’re excited to see the positive changes this program will bring to schools here in Ada and beyond,” said Music Will CEO Mike Wasserman.

The visit also coincides with the 10th anniversary of the debut of Shelton’s platinum-selling hit album Bringing Back the Sunshine, which features Ada’s town water tower on its album cover.