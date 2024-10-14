Canadian Comic And Television Host Mike Bullard Dead At 67

(CelebrityAccess) — Canadian standup comedian and broadcaster Mike Bullard died on Friday, according to the Canadian Press. He was 67.

Bullard’s half-brother, musician Chuck Jackson, confirmed Bullard’s passing, to the Canadian Press on Sunday, stating that his family learned of his death on October 11th.

The circumstances of Mr. Bullard’s passing were fully clear but Jackson told the Canadian Press that a friend found Bullard deceased at a residence he had been staying at.

He said a celebration of life will be held at a later date when family from abroad are able to attend.

A fixture of Canada’s standup scene, Bullard was a well-known comedian who hosted two late-night talk shows — the Open Mike with Mike Bullard, which ran from 1997 to 2003 on CTV, and The Mike Bullard Show, which lasted on Global for a year from 2003 to 2004.

Bullard was also a radio personality and hosted the Beyond the Mic with Mike Bullard for six years from 2010 to 2016 but was forced to step away from the show after he was accused of harrassing a former girlfriend.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to making harassing phone calls to the victim, journalist Cynthia Mulligan and disobeying court orders but was later given a conditional dischard, the CBC reported.

In 2022, Bullard traveled to Ukraine to help raise money and deliver supplies to the nation as they resisted the invasion of Russia before returning to Canada in 2023.