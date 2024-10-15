Live Nation Enters Finnish Market With Allas Live Venue Deal

(vip-booking) – Live Nation Entertainment has signed a lease to manage the Allas Live concert venue in Helsinki starting in 2025.

The agreement expands the international company’s presence in Finland`s venue market.

Live Nation Finland will manage Allas Live’s event offerings in cooperation with Allas Sea Pool, continuing Allas’ recent success and growth.

Allas Live is an outdoor event venue located by the sea in Helsinki, within the popular Allas Sea Pool complex. The venue is next to swimming pools, saunas, and restaurants, and its 2,500-person outdoor area comes alive during the summer.

Well-known Finnish artists such as Kaija Koo and Haloo Helsinki! and international stars like Flogging Molly and Paolo Nutini have performed on Allas Live`s stage. This summer, the venue attracted 95,000 visitors across 54 events, setting a new attendance record.

Due to growing demand for events, plans are underway to expand the venue’s capacity, allowing for larger audiences and the opportunity to attract more international stars to Helsinki.

Tomi Saarinen, CEO of Live Nation Finland, commented: “We’re excited to take on the management of Allas Live and expand Live Nation’s venue portfolio to Finland. Located in the heart of the city, the venue is ideal for artists wanting to perform in Helsinki, and we’re looking forward to elevating live entertainment experiences for fans and artists. The demand for more summer events in Helsinki is clear, and we’re thrilled to be supporting the growth of the city’s cultural scene.”

This move follows Live Nation’s successful summer, where stadium events featuring Metallica, Coldplay, and Bruce Springsteen generated a €114 million economic impact and brought hundreds of thousands of fans to the city.

Raoul Grünstein, chairman of Allas Sea Pool, added: “Allas Live was launched in 2020 and now with an audience of 95,000 people, has grown to become one of the most important concert venues in Helsinki, particularly during the summer season. The new partnership will allow Allas Live to take its offering to the next level. We are looking forward to the arrival of international artists in particular and, of course, an increase in audience numbers.”