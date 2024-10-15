Takeshi Okada Named President And CEO Of Warner Music Japan

TOKYO, JP (CelebrityAccess) – Takeshi Okada has been appointed as the new President and CEO of Warner Music Japan, effective December 2. Okada will work through a transition period with the outgoing President and CEO, Kaz Kobayashi, who recently announced his departure. Both leaders will be supported by Dr. Kenji Kitatani, the newly appointed Chairman of Warner Music Japan. Okada will report to Simon Robson, who oversees Warner Music Group’s (WMG) recorded music business in the Asian Pacific (APAC) region until a permanent replacement is named.

Okada joins Warner Music after serving as Managing Director of EMI Records Japan, a Universal Music Group (UMG) label, since 2018. He has spent more than a decade at Universal Music Japan, where he made significant contributions to the company’s digital marketing and helped drive success in the streaming era.

Commenting on his new role, Okada said, “I’m excited to take on the leadership of Warner Music Japan at such a pivotal time in its evolution, and it’s an honor to succeed Kaz Kobayashi, who was known throughout the industry as an artists’ champion. We have hugely ambitious growth plans in this fast-changing market, and I’m dedicated to driving Warner Music Japan’s evolution.”

Simon Robson added, “It’s great news that the highly respected Takeshi Okada has agreed to run our business in Japan as we accelerate our growth plans in the world’s second-largest music market. I know that Kaz and Kenji will work with him to ensure a smooth leadership transition.”