Reservoir Signs A Publishing And Catalog Deal With k.d. lang

Grammy and Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter k.d. lang has signed a publishing deal with Reservoir Media.

The deal encompasses lang’s future works along with an unspecified stake in her existing catalog.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, lang has long been recognized as one of Canada’s leading artists. She began her career as the vocalist for the country-swing band The Reclines before going on to a successful solo career that includes seven solo studio albums, several collaboration albums and contributions to soundtracks for films such as Tomorrow Never Dies and the 2006 Academy Award-winning animated film Happy Feet.

Over the course of her career, she’s collected an impressive collection of eight Juno Awards to her name, including Songwriter of the Year (1993), four Grammy awards, including Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album (2004) for A Wonderful World with Tony Bennett, a BRIT Award, an AMA, a VMA, and four awards from GLAAD, among others.

In 1996 she was recognized with Canada’s highest civilian honor, the Order of Canada, inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) Hall of Fame this September.

“It never gets old when a legendary artist like k.d. lang decides to call Reservoir her home. Her incomparable voice and music are a gift to the world. We look forward to helping her share those gifts with new audiences and supporting her as she steps into the next chapter of her career.” She added, “As a Canadian, I am particularly proud to be working with k.d. and her manager, Steve Jensen, and I’d also like to thank Bruce Roberts, our very first Reservoir songwriter, who introduced us to k.d.” said Golnar Khosrowshahi, Reservoir Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

“It is an absolute thrill to partner with Reservoir! Golnar is a force of nature and understands me as an artist. I am deeply inspired and have utmost confidence in this creative partnership,” lang added.