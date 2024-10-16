2024 All-Stars Honorees Announced at VenuesNow Conference

PHOENIX, AZ (CelebrityAccess) — VenuesNow, the trade publication for the venue industry, and its parent, Oak View Group, announced the 2024 VenuesNow All-Stars honorees, recognizing the contributions of venue staff to the success of the live events industry.

The honorees were recognized at the official opening reception for the VenuesNow Conference (VNC), held at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Honorees were selected from across multiple sectors in the industry, including venue management, operations, and security; technology and innovation; architecture and construction; branding, marketing, and sales; ticketing and box office; and concessions and hospitality.

Additionally, the list includes individuals from sports leagues and teams, college athletics, and entertainment content providers, highlighting their relationships with the venue industry.

“The VenuesNow All-Stars are representative of the dynamic executives currently leading the industry into an era of unprecedented growth and thoughtful execution,” said Ray Waddell, Chief Content Director of OVG Media & Conferences. “Their dedication and innovation have helped to create unforgettable live experiences for millions around the world.”

2024 VenuesNow All-Stars:

• Bryan Bedford, Cisco Systems, Global Industry Director, Sports, Media, Entertainment, Retail & Host

• Shelly Cayette-Weston, Charlotte Hornets, Business Operations President

• Laura Connelly, Hollywood Bowl – LA Philharmonic, Vice President of Presentations/General Manager

• Susan Darrington, Calgary Flames, VP of Building Operations

• Robert Davari, Tixr, Co-Founder & CEO

• Don Dethlefs, Perkins&Will, FAIA Principal, Sports, Recreation, and Entertainment Practice Leader

• Darius Dunn, Capital One Arena, General Manager

• Bruce Finkelman, 16″ on Center, Managing Partner

• Peter Freund, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), CEO

• Angie M. Gates, Events DC, CEO

• Russell Gordon, YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park, Vice President and General Manager

• Bill Johnson, HOK, Design principal, Sports + Recreation, Entertainment

• Jennifer Koester, Sphere Entertainment Co., President and Chief Operating Officer

• Anna Nash, ASM Global, Senior Vice President, Market Development

• Amanda Mann, Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, EVP, Chief Facilities Officer

• Shaun Mason, CAA ICON, Senior Vice President

• Len Moser, Barton Malow, Vice President, National Sports

• Sarah Pancheri, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc, President and CEO

• Marco A. Pérez, UNO Lakefront Arena, Associate Vice President

• Stephanie Steele, Live Nation Venues, Vice President of Process Management

• Dave Scarborough, Ticketmaster, Chief Strategy Officer

• Frank Remesch, CFG Bank Arena / Oak View Group, Senior Vice President, General Manager

• Dan Rubino, OVG360, Vice President of Operations

• Anna Rosburg, Oak View Group, Alerus Center, District General Manager, General Manager

• Jonathan Shank, Terrapin Station Entertainment, CEO

• Casey Soward, Boch Center, President and CEO

• Mike Stanfield, NFL Saints and NBA Pelicans, SVP of Sales

• Tim Witkowski, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, District Manager

• Brett Yormark, Big 12 Conference, Commissioner

• Gillian Zucker, Halo Sports and Entertainment, CEO