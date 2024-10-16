Oak View Group Launches A Dedicated Stadium Division, OVG Stadia

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management giant Oak View Group (OVG) has announced the launch of OVG Stadia, a dedicated division focused on the company’s stadium business.

This new division will be led by President Chris Wright, former General Manager of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and Greg Desharnais, who has been appointed Executive Vice President. Desharnais will focus on stadium design, operational planning, execution, and venue management.

The management team for OVG Stadia also includes:

, Vice President of Booking & Commercial Partnerships, OVG International, and Managing Director of Chrysalis Leisure Management, responsible for content development and strategic partnerships internationally. DeLayne Martin, Director of Business Development, and Anja Marcusiu, Business Development Manager, supporting business development, client operational reviews, programming creation, and revenue generation opportunities for new and existing stadiums worldwide.

The OVG Stadia team will report to Greg O’Dell, President of Venue Management at OVG360.

“The depth and breadth of stadium experience that Chris Wright and his team bring to OVG Stadia present an exciting opportunity for Oak View Group as we continue to expand our services and further strengthen our cohort of experts, covering every aspect of venue development and management,” said Greg O’Dell. “Our focus is on providing the greatest benefit to our clients and partners by growing our teams to drive innovation, thought leadership, and the highest standards.”

OVG’s stadium management portfolio includes Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, CA, Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA, and the historic Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, TX, among others. OVG has also expanded into the college stadium market, working with Penn State’s iconic Beaver Stadium, the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, and a new collection of Stadium Clubs, featuring membership clubs at the University of North Carolina, University of Arizona, Texas Tech University, University of Utah, Baylor University, and Virginia Tech University.

OVG Stadia is also set to expand the company’s international stadium roster, which includes iconic venues like Wembley Stadium, St. Andrew’s at Knighthead Park (home of Birmingham FC), and Scotland’s largest stadium, Murrayfield.

“The growth in stadium development worldwide is remarkable, and we are excited to be leading the charge with major projects, new markets, and a dedicated team of experts who offer vision and experience to our clients and partners,” said Jessica Koravos, President of Oak View Group International.