Brindley Brothers Announce Rebrand And Expanded Portfolio As Union Stage Presents

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – Brindley Brothers — the DMV-based promoters and venue operators announced they have officially rebranded as Union Stage Presents, adopting a new identity that better reflects the company’s history and the venues it operates.

Along with the rebrand, Union Stage announced the addition of the Pearl Street Warehouse and Howard Theatre to their portfolio of venues that already includes Union Stage, Jammin’ Java, Miracle Theater, and The Theatre at Capital Turnaround.

The company launched in 2001 with the purchase of Jammin Java, a DC-area strip mall venue. The venue was transformed into a key part of the local arts community, providing a key stage for up-and-coming artsts of the era such as the Lumineers and Paramore.

Since then, the Brindleys have helped to revalitize rooms such as the Howard Theatre, propelling the historic concert venue into one of the top clubs in the U.S. They also assumed operation of the Pearl Street Warehouse, creating a multi-venue anchor along with Union Stage for intimate shows at The Wharf.

“It is a classic overnight success story – 23 years in the making,” joke the Brindley Brothers. “It is crazy that over two decades after taking over Jammin Java we are still on this journey, but now with six venues, over 200 employees, and a projected 1,200 concerts and events in the coming year. The best part is that we’re on this mission with a world-class team we love and who are truly the next generation of tastemakers for live music in DC.”

The rebrand includes the launch of a brand new website, https://www.unionstagepresents.com/ and accompanying social channels (@unionstage) which now serve as a one-stop-shop for music fans across their locations.

Additionally, Union Stage has launched their own pizza place, the Union Pie, which offers Jersey-style bar pie pizza which was voted a top five DC slice by Washingtonian and called “the perfect bar food” by The Washington Post.

The re-brand kicks off with a week-long happy hour at all shows across all six venues starting today (October 15) and running until Tuesday (October 22) featuring $6 venue house beers or canned mocktails.

Union Stage

Capacity: 500 (mostly) standing. 200 seated.

Location: 740 Water St. SW, Washington, DC 20024

Howard Theatre

Capacity: 1200 (mostly) standing. 600 seated.

Location: 620 T Street NW, Washington, DC 20001

Pearl Street Warehouse

Capacity: 250 (mostly) standing. 150 seated.

Location: 33 Pearl St SW, Washington, DC 20024

Jammin Java

Capacity: 240 (mostly) standing. 180 seated.

Location: 227 Maple Ave E, Vienna, VA 22180

Miracle Theatre

Capacity: 355 seated.

Location 535 8th St SE, Washington, DC 20003

The Theatre at Capital Turnaround

Capacity: 850 seated.

Location: 770 M St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Union Pie

Location: 990 Wharf St SW, Washington, DC 20024