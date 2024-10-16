Correction: Rock Guitarist Jake E. Lee Shot Multiple Times, Expected To Recover

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Jake E. Lee, a former guitarist for Ozzy Osbourne, was shot multiple times and wounded times in Las Vegas early Tuesday morning but is conscious and expected to recover.

A previous report in CelebrityAccess that said Mr. Lee had succumbed to his wounds was incorrect.

According to statement from his publicist, Lee is fully conscious and in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover.

According to the statement, police believe the attack was random but are still investigating the incident.