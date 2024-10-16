Music Managers Forum sets LA Summit With Spotify, Bandsintown, TikTok, CD Baby & More

(Hypebot) — The Music Managers Forum LA Summit on October 21 promises to be a full day of informative keynotes, panels and networking.

Whether you’re an artist manager, self-managed artist, or a music industry professional, this MMF-US event hosted by Spotify will offer opportunities to learn and network.

Music Managers Forum sets LA Summit

Highlights

Manager Keynote : Dean Wilson (CEO, Seven20 – deadmau5)

: Dean Wilson (CEO, Seven20 – deadmau5) Bandsintown: – Helping artists grow a fanbase with Pre Sales and more : Fabrice Sergent (Bandsintown Co-founder and Managing Partner)

: Fabrice Sergent (Bandsintown Co-founder and Managing Partner) Empowering Independent Musicians: Licensing, Distribution, and Expert Coaching: Molly Neuman (CD Baby) & Tony Alexander (Adaptive Music)

Licensing, Distribution, and Expert Coaching: Molly Neuman (CD Baby) & Tony Alexander (Adaptive Music) Creator Led Marketing: Jeff Stempeck (TikTok / SoundOn), Shilpa Sadaopan (TikTok / SoundOn), Sammy Kaufman (Linktree) & Lola Nolan (Naviro)

Jeff Stempeck (TikTok / SoundOn), Shilpa Sadaopan (TikTok / SoundOn), Sammy Kaufman (Linktree) & Lola Nolan (Naviro) Music Votes Coalition: How You Can Impact Voting & Non-Partisan Causes: Emily White (#iVotedConcerts), Joseph Pate (Hip Hop Caucus), Amirah Noaman (Pizza To The Polls), Donald Cohen (Fan Alliance) & Mark Kates (Fenway Recordings)

Emily White (#iVotedConcerts), Joseph Pate (Hip Hop Caucus), Amirah Noaman (Pizza To The Polls), Donald Cohen (Fan Alliance) & Mark Kates (Fenway Recordings) Artists and the Impact Economy: Where Revenue and Doing Good Collide: Rebecca Warfield (SUPER), Danielle Knight (SUPER), Chris Ruff (Activist Artist Management) & Alexia Roditis (Destroy Boys)

Rebecca Warfield (SUPER), Danielle Knight (SUPER), Chris Ruff (Activist Artist Management) & Alexia Roditis (Destroy Boys) The State of Sync: Mark Frieser (Sync Summit) Presented by Sync Summit

Mark Frieser (Sync Summit) Presented by Sync Summit Brands and Bands: Haley Anderson (Cotopaxi) & Jesse Kirshbaum (Nue Agency) Presented by Beats+Bytes

Haley Anderson (Cotopaxi) & Jesse Kirshbaum (Nue Agency) Presented by Beats+Bytes Spotify Presentation : Madeleine Bennett (Spotify)

: Madeleine Bennett (Spotify) Soundtrack Your Brand Presentation: Lisa Farris (Soundtrack Your Brand)

How To Attend

Join the MMF-US LA Summit on Monday, October 21st, hosted at Spotify (555 Mateo Street, B2, Los Angeles, CA 90013 – MAP).

MMF-US LA Summit tickets are $100, but there are discounts.

Existing MMF-US Members can attend for FREE (access code in Member Portal)

(access code in Member Portal) New members can join at a special membership rate of $25 (normally $49.50). To unlock this offer, enter the promo code WELCOMETOMMFUSLA in the registration link.

(normally $49.50). To unlock this offer, enter the promo code WELCOMETOMMFUSLA in the registration link. Renewing members can renew their expired membership at a special rate of $50 (normally $99). To access this rate, enter the promo code WELCOMEBACKLA in the registration link.

REGISTER HERE