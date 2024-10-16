Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Music Managers Forum sets LA Summit With Spotify, Bandsintown, TikTok, CD Baby & More

(Hypebot) — The Music Managers Forum LA Summit on October 21 promises to be a full day of informative keynotes, panels and networking.

Whether you’re an artist manager, self-managed artist, or a music industry professional, this MMF-US event hosted by Spotify will offer opportunities to learn and network.

Highlights

  • Manager Keynote: Dean Wilson (CEO, Seven20 – deadmau5)
  • Bandsintown: – Helping artists grow a fanbase with Pre Sales and more: Fabrice Sergent (Bandsintown Co-founder and Managing Partner)
  • Empowering Independent Musicians: Licensing, Distribution, and Expert Coaching: Molly Neuman (CD Baby) & Tony Alexander (Adaptive Music)
  • Creator Led Marketing: Jeff Stempeck (TikTok / SoundOn), Shilpa Sadaopan (TikTok / SoundOn), Sammy Kaufman (Linktree) & Lola Nolan (Naviro)
  • Music Votes Coalition: How You Can Impact Voting & Non-Partisan Causes: Emily White (#iVotedConcerts), Joseph Pate (Hip Hop Caucus), Amirah Noaman (Pizza To The Polls), Donald Cohen (Fan Alliance) & Mark Kates (Fenway Recordings)
  • Artists and the Impact Economy: Where Revenue and Doing Good Collide: Rebecca Warfield (SUPER), Danielle Knight (SUPER), Chris Ruff (Activist Artist Management) & Alexia Roditis (Destroy Boys)
  • The State of Sync: Mark Frieser (Sync Summit) Presented by Sync Summit
  • Brands and Bands: Haley Anderson (Cotopaxi) & Jesse Kirshbaum (Nue Agency) Presented by Beats+Bytes
  • Spotify Presentation: Madeleine Bennett (Spotify)
  • Soundtrack Your Brand Presentation: Lisa Farris (Soundtrack Your Brand)

How To Attend

Join the MMF-US LA Summit on Monday, October 21st, hosted at Spotify (555 Mateo Street, B2, Los Angeles, CA 90013 – MAP).

MMF-US LA Summit tickets are $100, but there are discounts.

  • Existing MMF-US Members can attend for FREE (access code in Member Portal)
  • New members can join at a special membership rate of $25 (normally $49.50). To unlock this offer, enter the promo code WELCOMETOMMFUSLA in the registration link.
  • Renewing members can renew their expired membership at a special rate of $50 (normally $99). To access this rate, enter the promo code WELCOMEBACKLA in the registration link.

REGISTER HERE

