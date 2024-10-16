Wasserman Partners With HeadCount To Encourage Voter Participation

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess — Sports, music, and branding agency Wasserman announced a partnership with the nonpartisan voter advocacy organization HeadCount to help drive voter participation ahead of the 2024 elections.

The partnership is part of HeadCount’s #KnowBeforeYouGo Campaign, will see the two organization share PSA video featuring high profile talent from sports and entertainment seeking to harness Wasserman’s roster to inspire participation in democracy.

Participating Wasserman clients include musicians Vincint, A-Trak, American Authors, Dropkick Murphys, Los Lobos, Lisa Loeb, Rise Against, Plain White T’s, The Lumineers, Bartees Strange, and Ambar Lucid; athletes Julie Foudy, Jason Collins, Sierra Quitiquit, Weston McKennie, Hilary Knight, Alexander Mattison, and Chris Mosier; and Brillstein client Lela Rochon who will encourage voters to make sure their “voice is heard” during the upcoming presidential election.

The video was created by Wasserman’s creative agency, Laundry Service and can be seen below as well as on HeadCount and Wasserman’s social media channels.

Watch the Wasserman staff PSA for Voter Registration Day: