Report: Former One Direction Member Liam Payne Found Dead In Buenos Aires

BEUNOS AIRES, Argentina (CelebrityAccess) — Liam Payne, the English singer and former member of the boy band One Direction, was reportedly found dead in Argentina on Wednesday.

According to Reuters, the 31-year-old recording artist was found dead at a hotel in Buenos Aires after apparently falling from the hotel’s third floor.

Argentinian newspaper La Nacion reported that police were called to a hotel in the capital city’s Palermo neighborhood for an emergency involving an “an aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol.”

Emergency responders reportedly found the singer, deceased, in an interior courtyard at the hotel, according to the news reports.

A representative for Argentina’s public health system said said in a televised statement that Payne appeared to have fallen thirteen or fourteen meters and that he suffered “very serious injuries incompatible with life.”

Payne made a name for himself as a member and principle songwriter of the British boy band One Direction, alongside fellow group members Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

After One Direction went on hiatus in 2015, Payne launched a solo career, releasing his debut album, LP1 in 2019 and recording multiple hits, including For You with Rita Ora, Polaroid, featuring Jonas Blue and Lennon Stella, and Familiar with J. Balvin.