Australian Government Moves To Ban ‘Dynamic’ Ticket Pricing

AUSTRALIA (CelebrityAccess) – The Australian government is gearing up to ban dynamic ticket pricing, a practice where prices fluctuate during a transaction, as part of broader consumer protection reforms. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has promised to tackle dynamic pricing alongside “drip pricing,” which hides or adds fees during purchase, to protect consumers from “unfair” trading practices.

Albanese emphasized, “We’re taking strong action to stop businesses from engaging in dodgy practices that rip consumers off… Hidden fees and traps are putting even more pressure on the cost of living and it needs to stop.” The reforms are aimed at easing the cost of living and ensuring fair treatment for consumers and suppliers, targeting practices not just in ticketing but also in sectors like hotels and gyms.

This announcement came as a surprise, following recent comments from federal arts minister Tony Burke, who said surge pricing was “not something we’re looking at at the moment.” However, the growing frustration among fans regarding ticket pricing for major events, like Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour and Green Day’s shows, seems to have pushed the government to take action. Fans expressed outrage after waiting for hours only to see ticket prices spike under dynamic pricing.

Despite the backlash, Oasis has stated they will not use dynamic pricing for their upcoming Australian tour. Their management acknowledged that dynamic pricing can help combat ticket touting and make tickets more affordable for some fans but admitted that excessive demand and inadequate technology had made the practice ineffective and unfair for many.