Universal Music Canada Signs Lindsay Ell

TORONTO, On (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Canada, the country’s leading music company, proudly announces the signing of award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Lindsay Ell. After a decade of establishing herself as a Platinum-selling artist in Nashville with three #1 hit singles and over 220 million streams, Ell has entered her liberated era.

“Lindsay Ell is a one-of-a-kind human and a once-in-a-lifetime artist. We are so honored to partner with her to share her powerful music and message to the world,” says Julie Adam, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Universal Music Canada. “Lindsay is a multi-talented musician, and her positive energy and resilience will inspire and connect with fans globally.”

Making her producing debut alongside Doug Schadt (Maggie Rogers), Ell has evolved her sound and crafted a collection of songs that showcase her outstanding talent as a songwriter and guitarist for her upcoming EP love myself, out October 25. Channeling pain into power, Ell has undergone a musical metamorphosis that has transformed her into an unbound, fearless, and unapologetic artist.

“I am more inspired and excited to make music than I ever have been before and, for the first time in a long time, I’m no longer standing under a veil of trying to be who I’m not,” says Ell. “This project is all about learning how to love myself again. This has been my journey back to myself, back to the music that I have wanted to make since I first moved to Nashville.”

With the release of the lead single “story i tell myself,” Ell shares the first glimpse into her most autobiographical music to date. Honest and vulnerable, “story i tell myself” is a reflection on damaging self-talk and an attempted shift towards a kinder inner voice.