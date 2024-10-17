Ásdís Signs Global Publishing Deal With BMG

BERLIN, DE (CelebrityAccess) – Berlin-based Icelandic singer-songwriter Ásdís has signed a global publishing agreement with BMG. With several high-profile collaborations and her recent Airplay chart successes (“Beat Of Your Heart” #1, “Flashback” #2), the multi-instrumentalist has quickly become a global pop sensation. Co-published by Jinx Music who also co-manages her together with Vanessa Kanapin, Ásdís has a robust international network of writing and production collaborators.

Ásdís said: “I‘m a BMG/Jinx girl now 💅💖 I‘m so excited for the future and to see how far we can push my agenda globally. Which is getting people dancing all over the world 🥰 Let’s go.”

Jill Gehring, Senior Manager A&R Publishing at BMG, said: “I have known and admired the work of Ásdís for several years. We have always been looking for a way to work together and I am delighted that the time has come. As the perfect pop artist with an international focus, she brings a unique value to our roster in Germany.”

Kanapin said: “I’m excited about this special kind of constellation and team power that we are bringing to the table for Ásdís on the publishing side. Ásdís is an incredible talent as an artist and songwriter and together with Team Jinx and Team BMG, we now have an unstoppable force of creatives coming together to advance her career further. This team formation is long overdue, and I am really looking forward to this partnership.”

Since moving to Berlin a few years ago, Ásdís has collaborated with various songwriters, artists, and producers, including Canadian artist Sophie Simmons (“Love Turns Lonely”), UK producer, DJ, and songwriter 220 Kid (“Release”), David Guetta & Afrojack (“Raving”) and German production collective Glockenbach. Their Gold-certified single ‘Dirty Dancing’ generated around 45 million streams on Spotify alone and reached the Top 3 of the German Airplay Chart, as did her 2023 debut single “Angel Eyes”.

Her final breakthrough came in 2024 when she reached Number One on the German Airplay Chart with the single “Beat Of Your Heart” together with Purple Disco Machine. Her latest single “Flashback” peaked at number two on the German Airplay Chart.