Universal Music Group Nashville Names Damon Moberly SVP Of Promotion

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music Group Nashville has promoted Damon Moberly to the position of Senior Vice President (SVP) of Promotion, effective immediately. Moberly has devoted over 25 years to the label group, most recently serving as (SVP) and head of the Mercury Nashville radio promo team.

The well-respected promotion vet kicked off his country radio promo career with Shania Twain’s launch of Come On Over. Since then, Moberly’s dedication has contributed to the storied careers of Sammy Kershaw, Terri Clark, Sugarland, Jamey Johnson, and many more. He has worked on special projects including an Eagles single at country radio, the breakout hit “I’m A Man of Constant Sorrow” off the massive No. 1 O Brother, Where Art Thou? motion picture soundtrack, a No. 1 hit for Jon Bon Jovi featuring Jennifer Nettles with “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” and Lionel Richie’s Billboard 200 No. 1 album, Tuskegee. Moberly helped build critical acclaim and success for artists including the incomparable Chris Stapleton, the groundbreaking duo The War And Treaty, 12-time chart-topper Billy Currington, award-winning duo Maddie & Tae, and rising stars Priscilla Block, Dalton Dover, Luke Grimes, Bryce Leatherwood, Josh Ross, and Sam Williams.

“Damon is such a champion of great artists and songs,” says UMGN Chair and CEO, Cindy Mabe. “His passion for music and his skillset of building people and teams makes him the perfect person to lead our promotion team to new depths. I’m honored to have Damon in this new role.”

“I’ve been fortunate to call Mercury Records Nashville my only label home for the past 26 years,” shares Moberly. “I’m honored to now work with all the UMG Nashville imprints and artists alongside the best promotion pros in the business. Thanks to Cindy Mabe for this opportunity.”