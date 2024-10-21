Ticketmaster To Offer Credits To Canadian Fans After Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement

CALGARY (CelebrityAccess) – Canadian music and sports fans may soon see credits in their Ticketmaster accounts following a class-action lawsuit settlement. The settlement, which is awaiting court approval, offers credits to those who bought tickets online for Canadian events between January 1 and June 30, 2018.

The lawsuit initially covered a broader group, including anyone who purchased tickets between September 1, 2015, and June 30, 2018. It alleges that Ticketmaster’s pricing and fee display practices during that time violated The Consumer Protection and Business Practices Act.

While Live Nation Entertainment, Ticketmaster’s parent company, denies any wrongdoing, they have agreed to a settlement of just over $6 million. After administrative and legal fees, the amount will be distributed to eligible class members as non-refundable electronic gift cards, potentially worth up to $45 each.

The settlement is scheduled for approval on December 6 at the Court of King’s Bench in Regina, Saskatchewan. Ticketmaster has yet to respond to requests for comment on the settlement.

For more details on the lawsuit or information on opting out, visit the Ticket Fees Display Class Action website.