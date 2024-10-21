WMA Appoints Mike O’Keefe As Global Vice President Of Creative

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – WMA, the global digital marketing and creative agency, has announced the appointment of Mike O’Keefe as their new global vice president of creative, effective immediately. O’Keefe, who brings over three decades of experience from Sony Music, will play a pivotal role in WMA’s growth and global expansion.

O’Keefe will focus on 360-degree creative projects, helping to craft multi-platform content and visual worlds for brands, artists, and management. His extensive background in music visuals and production will further enhance WMA’s creative capabilities, especially through its WMA Studios division, which has already worked with major names like Dolly Parton, Kim Petras, Billie Eilish, Gwen Stefani, Olivia Rodrigo, and brands like Netflix, Adidas, and Spotify.

Seb Weller, founder and global CEO, expressed his excitement about O’Keefe joining the team, saying: “Having worked previously with Mike, I’m delighted to get the chance to work closely together again…to continue to elevate WMA’s creative offering for all our partners.”

O’Keefe’s impressive career includes notable projects such as the iconic “Virtual Insanity” music video for Jamiroquai. During his time at Sony Music, he worked on thousands of videos for artists like One Direction, Calvin Harris, and George Ezra. In 2016, his contributions were recognized with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the UK Music Video Awards.

Reflecting on his new role, O’Keefe said: “I’m really looking forward to working with WMA…my extensive experience in music visuals production and commissioning will complement WMA’s ambition in this important area.”

O’Keefe joins at a crucial time as WMA continues to expand globally with over 60 employees across major cities like London, LA, and Singapore, and a growing creative collective of talent.