Vans Warped Tour Set To Return In 2025 For 30th Anniversary

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – After a six-year hiatus, the iconic Vans Warped Tour is making a comeback in 2025 to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Known for shaping alternative music festivals since 1996, the Warped Tour is returning for two-day events in three major U.S. cities.

Fans can catch the festival at Festival Grounds at RFK Campus in Washington, D.C. on June 14-15, Long Beach, California at Shoreline Waterfront on July 26-27, and Orlando, Florida’s Camping World Stadium Campus on November 15-16.

Presale tickets will be available starting October 24, with two-day passes priced at $149.98, including fees.

Although Warped Tour took what was believed to be its final cross-country tour in 2018, it briefly returned in 2019 for its 25th anniversary in select cities.

While the lineup for the 2025 anniversary tour is yet to be announced, excitement is already building for the long-awaited return of this beloved festival.