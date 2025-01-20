Dallas Christian Radio Station KLTY To Shut Down At The End Of July

ARLINGTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Longtime Dallas Christian music station 94.9 FM KLTY announced that after 40 years, it will be shutting down at the end of January.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we tell you that 94.9 KLTY is coming to a close on January 31st,” the station shared in a post on social media.

“Friday, January 31st will be 94.9 KLTY’s last day to broadcast in Dallas/Fort Worth. Beginning the following day, your favorite Christian music will continue on 94.9 as KLOVE. All of your favorite on-air friends, however, will not but that’s ok. We will miss you immensely and are excited for the next opportunity God has for each of us,” the post continued.

The station has been a fixture of the Dallas radio landscape since 1985 with a call sign that means Keep Lovin’ Texas Ya’ll, according to the station. KLTY was one of seven contemporary Christian stations that were sold at the end of 2024 by Salem Media Group to the Educational Media Foundation in a deal worth $80 million, according to Business Wire.

“We have made a strategic decision to exit the Contemporary Christian Music format in order to pay off all of Salem’s long-term debt,” Edward Atsinger, Salem Media Group’s executive chairman, told Business Wire. “EMF has demonstrated over many years a unique ability and dedication to creating and distributing the highest quality Christian music content to its listeners in a positive and encouraging way. I am confident that their impact on listeners and their communities will be incredibly effective.”