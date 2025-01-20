Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates

Jake Nañez Joins The L.A.-Based Management Company Raw Material

Raw Material
Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
0 0

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — CelebrityAccess has learned that veteran artist manager Jake Nañez has signed with the L.A.-based management company Raw Material.

Nañez most recently served as head of A&R at Listen 2 The Kids but his resume includes past stints at September Management. He began his career as an intern at Cara Lewis Group.

At Raw Materials, Nañez represents a roster that includes his longtime clients bixby, ezericdoa, and Glasear.

Other recent signings at Raw Material include indie pop icons Gym Class Heroes and rapper Travie McCoy

Join CelebrityAccess Now