Jake Nañez Joins The L.A.-Based Management Company Raw Material

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — CelebrityAccess has learned that veteran artist manager Jake Nañez has signed with the L.A.-based management company Raw Material.

Nañez most recently served as head of A&R at Listen 2 The Kids but his resume includes past stints at September Management. He began his career as an intern at Cara Lewis Group.

At Raw Materials, Nañez represents a roster that includes his longtime clients bixby, ezericdoa, and Glasear.

Other recent signings at Raw Material include indie pop icons Gym Class Heroes and rapper Travie McCoy