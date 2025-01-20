The Get Together Foundation And Rock Cellar Productions Announce The Show Of Helping Hands Concert, Raising Funds To Support L.A. Fire Recovery

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — In response to the deadly wildfires that have devastated Los Angeles in recent weeks, the Get Together Foundation, a non-profit organization supporting underprivileged children and families, is partnering with Rock Cellar Productions to stage a Show Of Helping Hands fire relief concert.

Scheduled for January 28 at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, CA, the concert will bring together a selection of L.A.-based musicians for an evening of music in support of a worthy cause.

Hosted by L.A.’s own Rita Wilde, the lineup will include Micky Dolenz, Laurence Juber (Wings) & AIRFOIL, Jeff Alan Ross (Peter Asher, The Lovin’ Spoonful), Carl Verheyen Band, Bernard Fowler (The Rolling Stones), Rob Morrow, Rosemary Butler, Steve Postell (The Immediate Family), Phil LoPresti (Billy Gibbons), Alisan Porter (winner of The Voice), Freebo & Alice Howe, Carly Smithson (American Idol), The Delgado Brothers, Kevin Cardasco, John Pratt, and The Tribe, with more to be announced.

“Since the beginning, my wife Mare and I have always been inspired by the 60s ideals of peace, togetherness, and love to help solve contemporary problems such as systemic homelessness. We have developed a unique way to unite music lovers and social do-gooders in service of worthy causes, with the common goal of bringing about change. We are an action-based organization making a difference,” said Kevin Wachs, Co-Founder of the Get Together Foundation.

The Get Together Foundation is an L.A.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has been committed to action since 2001. GTF has a significant history of producing benefit concerts for various causes, including a live-streamed telethon for COVID-19 crisis relief in 2020 (for the L.A. Mayor’s Fund) and a Concert for Ukraine in 2023.

According to organizers, 100% of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Guitar Center Music Foundation (to help replace musical instruments lost in the fires), the Los Angeles Firemen’s Relief Association, and other local organizations.