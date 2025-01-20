Poland’s Open`er Named Best Major Festival At The 2024 European Festival Awards

(CelebrityAccess) — The 2024 European Festival Awards took place last week as part of the annual Eurosonic Noorderslag conference, crowning the leading lights of Europe’s festival scene.

Awards for 2024 were presented in 14 categories, ranging from lineup of the year to the event safety award.

For 2024, Poland’s Open’er Festival took top honors as the Best Major Fest while Montreux Jazz Festival took home the trophy for best medium sized festival and Belgium’s Gladiolen Festival was named best small fest.

Wasserman’s Anna Bewers was lauded as agent of the year for 2024 while Gadget Entertainment Group was named Promoter of the Year.

The winners in the 14 categories of the European Festival Awards 2024

The Take a Stand Award

EXIT Festival, RS

Line-Up of the Year

Hellfest, FR

The Event Safety Award

Timisoara – Capital of Culture, RO

Agent of the Year

Anna Bewers, Wasserman Music

Best Small Festival

Gladiolen Festival, BE

Newcomer of the Year

Benson Boone, US

The Brand Activation Award

Lowlands & IKEA, NL

Best Medium-Sized Festival

Montreux Jazz Festival, CH

The Green Operations Award

We Love Green, FR

Best Major Festival

Open`er Festival, PL

The Award for Excellence and Passion

Vlad Yaremchuk & Music Saves Ukraine, UA

Promoter of the Year

Gadget Entertainment Group, CH

New Kid on the Block 2024

Filip Kostálek, Colours Of Ostrava, CZ

Lifetime Achievement Award

Juhani Merimaa, FI