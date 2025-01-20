Poland’s Open`er Named Best Major Festival At The 2024 European Festival Awards

(CelebrityAccess) — The 2024 European Festival Awards took place last week as part of the annual Eurosonic Noorderslag conference, crowning the leading lights of Europe’s festival scene.
Awards for 2024 were presented in 14 categories, ranging from lineup of the year to the event safety award.
For 2024, Poland’s Open’er Festival took top honors as the Best Major Fest while Montreux Jazz Festival took home the trophy for best medium sized festival and Belgium’s Gladiolen Festival was named best small fest.
Wasserman’s Anna Bewers was lauded as agent of the year for 2024 while Gadget Entertainment Group was named Promoter of the Year.
The winners in the 14 categories of the European Festival Awards 2024
The Take a Stand Award
EXIT Festival, RS
Line-Up of the Year
Hellfest, FR
The Event Safety Award
Timisoara – Capital of Culture, RO
Agent of the Year
Anna Bewers, Wasserman Music
Best Small Festival
Gladiolen Festival, BE
Newcomer of the Year
Benson Boone, US
The Brand Activation Award
Lowlands & IKEA, NL
Best Medium-Sized Festival
Montreux Jazz Festival, CH
The Green Operations Award
We Love Green, FR
Best Major Festival
Open`er Festival, PL
The Award for Excellence and Passion
Vlad Yaremchuk & Music Saves Ukraine, UA
Promoter of the Year
Gadget Entertainment Group, CH
New Kid on the Block 2024
Filip Kostálek, Colours Of Ostrava, CZ
Lifetime Achievement Award
Juhani Merimaa, FI