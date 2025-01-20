FireAid Benefit Concert Expands Lineup with Star-Studded Additions and New Sponsors

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation, AEG Presents, and the Azoff Family announced the expansion of the FireAid benefit concert with a host of new headliners.

The newly announced performers include Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dawes, Graham Nash, John Fogerty, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Stevie Wonder, and The Black Crowes who are all set to take the stage at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum on January 30th.

They join the already impressive lineup of previously announced performers that includes Billie Eilish, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Green Day, Jelly Roll, Joni Mitchell, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Rod Stewart, Sting, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and Tate McRae.

Additionally, FireAid organizers announced new sponsors for the event, including American Express, Intuit, and UBS. All proceeds from the FireAid benefit concert at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum will go directly support recovery from the devestating wildfires that impacted Los Angeles, as the LA Clippers will be covering the millions in expenses associated with the event.

For fans not in the region, the concerts will be broadcast and streamed live on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudum, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, exclusively on “LIFE with John Mayer,” SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets.

iHeartRadio will serve as the national audio partner to FireAid, carrying content across its more than 860 radio stations, its digital platforms, and the iHeartRadio app.

The FireAid benefit concert is being produced by Shelli, Irving, and the Azoff family, in conjunction with Live Nation and AEG Presents. Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet is the executive producer and Rick Krim is the talent producer of FireAid.

For donations and concert information, please visit FireAidLA.org.