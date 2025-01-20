TikTok Service Restored In The U.S. After Going Dark On Sunday

(Hypebot) — TikTok has restored service in the US after cutting access for about 12 hours early Sunday. The reversal came after President-elect Trump said he would issue an executive order Monday that would pause the ban.

As of Monday, the TikTok app was still not available to download on either the Apple iOS or Google Android app marketplaces. That may change once Trump is inaugurated and signs an executive order later today.

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social, reported the New York Times. “I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security.” Previously he has said he was “considering” a 90 day reprieve which many believe may not be enough to save the app permanently.

TikTok’s reach as of January 2025:

1.04 billion monthly active users worldwide

worldwide In the United States, the platform has around 170 million monthly active users .

. Age: A significant portion of TikTok’s users are younger individuals, with 41% aged between 16 and 24. Wikipedia

A significant portion of TikTok’s users are younger individuals, with 41% aged between 16 and 24. Wikipedia Gender: Approximately 54.8% of TikTok users are female. Exploding Topics

Approximately 54.8% of TikTok users are female. Exploding Topics Engagement: U.S. adult users spend an average of 53.8 minutes per day on TikTok.

U.S. adult users spend an average of 53.8 minutes per day on TikTok. The app has been downloaded approximately 4.92 billion times worldwide.

TikTok has restored service: What do do now!

Save Content

With the restoration of TikTok service, it’s not too late to backup your content and/or move it to another platform.

It’s time consuming but you can download each TikTok video individually:

Go to any TikTok video Select “Share” on the side of the video Select “Save video” and the clip will download to your device

A paid option we have not tested that claims to offer bulk downloads:

Triller offers an option to migrate to its platform.

Migrate Followers To Another Platform

Do this now before its too late!

Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts are the two most popular and both are part of established US based platforms. We have more info on both, alternatives like Snapchat, Triller and Lemon8, and much more:

• As Federal Court upholds US Sale or Ban: Top TikTok Alternatives

• TikTok Creators embrace Chinese apps Rednote and Lemon8

• How US TikTok ban could accelerate rise of the Global South

• Musicians and TikTok ban: How to prepare now!

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, a Berklee College Of Music professor and the founder of the Skyline Artists Agency