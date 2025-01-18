Social House Entertainment Partners With Tixr

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Ticketing and live event commerce platform Tixr announced a new strategic partnership with the Kansas City-based event production company Social House Entertainment.

The partnership will see Social House leverage Tixr’s ticketing technology for their portfolio of events, starting with the Tacos and Tequila festival at UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs in August.

Additionally, tickets for Tacos and Tequila Boise, ID and the 4th annual Tacos and Tequila Dallas / Fort Worth, TX go on sale January 24, 2025, at 8 AM.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Social House, whose vision and expertise have been key to the success of Tacos and Tequila and their other high-profile events,” said Robert Davari, Founder & CEO of Tixr. “Their innovative approach to event production aligns perfectly with Tixr’s mission to provide cutting-edge technology that helps brands scale and create unforgettable experiences. Together, we’re enhancing the live event experience for fans across the country.”

“Partnering with Tixr gives us the ability to take our events to the next level. Their platform streamlines the ticketing process and allows us to deliver a seamless, frictionless experience for attendees, all while helping us scale operations and optimize revenue,” added Joshua James, Senior Vice President at Social House Entertainment. “We’re excited to leverage Tixr’s technology as we continue to grow Tacos and Tequila Festival brand and other events we produce.”